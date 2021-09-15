Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update on Thurs.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 16.

He will talk at 11:30 a.m.

The governor will update Kentuckians on economic development and infrastructure improvements, along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the Delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 5,396 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 additional deaths on Wednesday, September 15.

The current positivity rate is 13.02 percent.

As of Wednesday, the department reported 2,493 hospitalized in Kentucky with the virus. Of those, 648 were in the ICU and 436 were on ventilators.

