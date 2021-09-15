Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Scattered rain, storms today

A cold front moving through the Heartland today will bring scattered rain and storms.
A cold front moving through the Heartland today will bring scattered rain and storms.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A cold front moving through the Heartland today will bring scattered rain and storms.

This morning, our northern counties are already seeing rain and storms.

As the front stalls out, our southern counties will sill see rain by the afternoon, with storms likely in Kentucky, Tennessee and southeast Missouri.

Clouds and rain will keep temperatures cooler in the lower 80s.

The northern half of the Heartland could feel a slight relief from the humidity by the afternoon.

Tonight looks like it will stay dry with temps ranging from the upper 50s north to the mid 60s south.

There will be daily chances of showers and storms through the rest of the week and into the weekend. However, There will be periods of dry time.

A warming trend with higher humidity moves back into the Heartland by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, Austin Mason was taken into custody in Butler...
Escaped Scott County, Mo. inmate taken into custody
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau
Four people from Texas are accused of stealing money from an ATM in southeast Missouri.
4 accused of stealing cash from Mo. ATM believed to be group members in nationwide thefts
A St. Louis Blues prospect was robbed on the Arch grounds Monday night.
St. Louis Blues prospect robbed at gunpoint on Arch grounds

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered Rain and Storms Today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered storms possible tonight through tomorrow.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says these showers and storms will head our way during the late...
First Alert: Isolated storms this evening, temps will fall into upper 60s
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mostly Sunny & Warm