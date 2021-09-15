First Alert: Scattered rain, storms today

(KFVS) - A cold front moving through the Heartland today will bring scattered rain and storms.

This morning, our northern counties are already seeing rain and storms.

As the front stalls out, our southern counties will sill see rain by the afternoon, with storms likely in Kentucky, Tennessee and southeast Missouri.

Clouds and rain will keep temperatures cooler in the lower 80s.

The northern half of the Heartland could feel a slight relief from the humidity by the afternoon.

Tonight looks like it will stay dry with temps ranging from the upper 50s north to the mid 60s south.

There will be daily chances of showers and storms through the rest of the week and into the weekend. However, There will be periods of dry time.

A warming trend with higher humidity moves back into the Heartland by the weekend.

