Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Drier air tonight. Pleasant afternoon tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area and we are seeing a few isolated storms ahead of this front. This activity will move out of the area shortly after sunset. Drier air will push across the area allowing for cooler temperatures overnight. Lows by morning will range from the middle 50s far north to middle 60s south.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant across the Heartland. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s. As we head towards the weekend, temperatures and humidity will rise with highs in the upper 80s and only a slight chance of rain.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in...
“It is a devastating loss.” Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; Fire Marshal investigating
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, Austin Mason was taken into custody in Butler...
Escaped Scott County, Mo. inmate taken into custody
Four people from Texas are accused of stealing money from an ATM in southeast Missouri.
4 accused of stealing cash from Mo. ATM believed to be group members in nationwide thefts
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 9/15.
First Alert 5pm forecast for 9/15
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 9/15.
First Alert forecast at 4pm on 9/15
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Some scattered showers and t’storms still possible this PM
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/15.
First Alert noon forecast for 9/15