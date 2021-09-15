Drier air tonight. Pleasant afternoon tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area and we are seeing a few isolated storms ahead of this front. This activity will move out of the area shortly after sunset. Drier air will push across the area allowing for cooler temperatures overnight. Lows by morning will range from the middle 50s far north to middle 60s south.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant across the Heartland. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s. As we head towards the weekend, temperatures and humidity will rise with highs in the upper 80s and only a slight chance of rain.

