Crews battle large fire at The Landing in Van Buren; State Fire Marshal’s Office contacted

Multiple crews from all over Missouri were called in to battle what appears to be a massive fire at The Landing in Van Buren.
Multiple crews from all over Missouri were called in to battle what appears to be a massive fire at The Landing in Van Buren.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews from all over Missouri were called in to battle what appears to be a massive fire at The Landing in Van Buren.

Crews first got the call at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the building is a total loss and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 4:30 a.m. crews remain on the scene.

Heartland News has a crews on the way to Van Buren.

Photos from viewers show a massive amount of smoke and a large glow of flames at The Landing.

According to The Landing’s website, their lodge and facilities is a popular summertime destination for canoeing, kayaking, tube floating and whitewater rafting on the Current River.

