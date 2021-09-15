Conservation K-9 helps find illegally harvested wood ducks at Duck Creek Conservation Area

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Conservation agents found illegally harvested wood ducks in a southeast Missouri conservation area.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, while patrolling during teal season, a conservation agent saw hunters illegally hunting wood ducks in the Duck Creek Conservation Area.

When the birds weren’t retrieved, they called in another conservation agent and MDC K-9 Tex to help with the investigation.

After they searched the area and didn’t find the ducks, K-9 Tex was deployed and quickly found the birds in the mud.

Teal season is September 11-26.

Wood ducks may be harvested from November 25-28 and December 7-January 31.

In May, MDC announced its protection branch was launching a new canine unit.

K-9 Tex and his handler were stationed in the southeast region.

The Duck Creek Conservation Area is located about 9 miles north of Puxico on Highway 51 in Stoddard, Bollinger and Wayne Counties.

