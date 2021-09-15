Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Conservation K-9 helps find illegally harvested wood ducks at Duck Creek Conservation Area

Missouri Dept. of Conservation K-9 Tex helped find illegally harvested wood ducks in the Duck...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation K-9 Tex helped find illegally harvested wood ducks in the Duck Creek Conservation Area.(Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Conservation agents found illegally harvested wood ducks in a southeast Missouri conservation area.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, while patrolling during teal season, a conservation agent saw hunters illegally hunting wood ducks in the Duck Creek Conservation Area.

When the birds weren’t retrieved, they called in another conservation agent and MDC K-9 Tex to help with the investigation.

After they searched the area and didn’t find the ducks, K-9 Tex was deployed and quickly found the birds in the mud.

Teal season is September 11-26.

Wood ducks may be harvested from November 25-28 and December 7-January 31.

In May, MDC announced its protection branch was launching a new canine unit.

K-9 Tex and his handler were stationed in the southeast region.

The Duck Creek Conservation Area is located about 9 miles north of Puxico on Highway 51 in Stoddard, Bollinger and Wayne Counties.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in...
“It is a devastating loss.” Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; Fire Marshal investigating
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, Austin Mason was taken into custody in Butler...
Escaped Scott County, Mo. inmate taken into custody
Four people from Texas are accused of stealing money from an ATM in southeast Missouri.
4 accused of stealing cash from Mo. ATM believed to be group members in nationwide thefts
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

The city of Paducah will be upgrading its financial, permitting and plan review software...
Software upgrade to impact some Paducah city services
Organizers say the Rend Lake Car Show will feature more than 20 award categories and the first...
8th annual Rend Lake College Car Show scheduled for Oct. 9
The new gravel route will take riders across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and onto the...
Tour de Cape Girardeau charity bike ride coming to downtown
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and two...
63 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties