CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people have died in Cape Girardeau County, according to the Cape Girardeau County Health Department.

There are a total of 142 new cases in Cape Girardeau county.

That factors in both 96 confirmed cases and 36 probable cases.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 149 deaths in county.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.