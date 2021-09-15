Heartland Votes
Appointments required at Jackson Co. Health Dept.

Starting on Monday, September 20, the Jackson County Health Department will be requiring...
Starting on Monday, September 20, the Jackson County Health Department will be requiring appointments.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department announced on Wednesday, September 15 that patients will now be required to have an appointment to receive a vaccination, COIVD-19 test and TB skin test.

They will begin taking appointments on Monday, September 20.

According to the Jackson County Health Department the appointments will help allow proper levels of staffing.

To make an appointment visit the website and then click on the box near the top of the page.

Jackson County Health Department says clients can give minimal information that is requested and select a vaccination appointment date and time.

They ask individuals that are seeking a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination should bring their vaccination card with them.

While those signing up for other types of vaccinations should bring along their insurance card.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines visit the website.

A individual who is unable to make an appointment online may call the Health Department at 618-684-3143.

