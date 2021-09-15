Heartland Votes
Advertisement

American Legion Honor Guard awarded $3,000

On Wednesday, September 15. the Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel announced there...
On Wednesday, September 15. the Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel announced there contribution to the American Legion Honor Guard.(Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and hotel announced on Wednesday, September 15, that they awarded the Metropolis American Legion Post 306 and their Honor Guard with $3,000 donation.

According to the Harrah’s Metropolis the honor guard is a volunteer based group within the American Legion.

The organization provides military honors and rights to fellow veterans with no charge to their families.

“The Honor Guard has a wonderful history of those who served long ago, and of those who are serving now. The honor they bring to the veterans who have been called to other duties can never be surpassed. Those honored are from all walks of life, and are of different nationalities, races and creeds,” said Chad Lewis, Advertising and Public Relations for Harrah’s Metropolis. “The dignified services have become widely recognized throughout the community and beyond allowing this group of volunteers to honor their fellow veterans the way they honored their country.”

The donation will assist in supplying the Honor Guard volunteers with new and matching uniforms when called upon to perform military rights.

Harrah’s Metropolis is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information visit the hotel website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in...
“It is a devastating loss.” Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; Fire Marshal investigating
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, Austin Mason was taken into custody in Butler...
Escaped Scott County, Mo. inmate taken into custody
Four people from Texas are accused of stealing money from an ATM in southeast Missouri.
4 accused of stealing cash from Mo. ATM believed to be group members in nationwide thefts
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Escort to take Mo. Marine killed in Afghanistan to Jefferson Barracks Cemetery
Three new deaths have been reported.
Cape County Health Dept reports three new deaths from COVID-19
Governor Mike Parson ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of U.S. Marines Lance Corporal...
Mo. flags to fly at half-staff in honor of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz
On Wednesday, September 15, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 58 new cases of...
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 58 new cases of COVID-19