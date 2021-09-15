American Legion Honor Guard awarded $3,000

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and hotel announced on Wednesday, September 15, that they awarded the Metropolis American Legion Post 306 and their Honor Guard with $3,000 donation.

According to the Harrah’s Metropolis the honor guard is a volunteer based group within the American Legion.

The organization provides military honors and rights to fellow veterans with no charge to their families.

“The Honor Guard has a wonderful history of those who served long ago, and of those who are serving now. The honor they bring to the veterans who have been called to other duties can never be surpassed. Those honored are from all walks of life, and are of different nationalities, races and creeds,” said Chad Lewis, Advertising and Public Relations for Harrah’s Metropolis. “The dignified services have become widely recognized throughout the community and beyond allowing this group of volunteers to honor their fellow veterans the way they honored their country.”

The donation will assist in supplying the Honor Guard volunteers with new and matching uniforms when called upon to perform military rights.

