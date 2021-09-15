8th annual Rend Lake College Car Show scheduled for Oct. 9

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - The 8th annual Rend Lake Car Show will be Saturday, October 9.

The car show will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration will run from 9 a.m. to noon with awards starting at 12:30 p.m. Participants must be present to win.

A $15 registration fee will help fund the RLC automotive student scholarships.

Organizers say the show will feature more than 20 award categories and the first 100 to register will also receive a participation award.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, music and concessions.

