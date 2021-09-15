387 active cases of COVID-19 in Butler Co., Mo.

Heartland Votes
The Butler County Health Department reported 387 total active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, September 15.(KFYR)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Health Department reported 387 total active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, September 15.

That makes a total of 6,472 total cases in the county.

The health department also reported:

  • Cases of COVID-19 in 2020 - 3,624
  • Cases of COVID-19 in 2021 - 2,848
  • Total COVID-19 deaths in Butler County - 61

Currently, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 10,788 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional deaths in the past seven days.

As of Sept. 12, there were 1,915 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state. Of those, 521 were in the ICU and 316 were on ventilators.

The Butler County Health Department also reported an estimated 26.8 percent of the county’s 42,478 people are completely vaccinated and 31.6 percent have “initiated” vaccination.

