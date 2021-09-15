2 arrested in connection with Graves Co. murder; more arrests possible

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder investigation underway in Graves County, Kentucky.

Alexander James, 32, was arrested at his Nashville, Tennessee home Friday afternoon, September 10. He was arrested shortly after a Graves County Grand Jury indicted him for facilitation to murder. James was booked into a Nashville jail and is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

Enrique “Dane” Decoursey, 32 of Smyrna, Tenn., was arrested and charged with murder near Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Kentucky State Police (KSP) said Decoursey is an over-the-road truck driver and he was currently in eastern Maryland. He is also awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

James and Decoursey are both accused of causing the death of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Mayfield.

KSP said more arrests are possible in connection with Williams’ death.

Detectives said Williams was shot and killed at the apartment complexes on Makenzie Circle in the Hickory community on August 24.

Their investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.