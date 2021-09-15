19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.; walk-in vaccine clinic Wednesday
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, September 15.
The newly reported cases are:
- 0-12 years - 4
- 13-17 years- 3
- 18-64 years - 7
- 65 and up - 5
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 163
- Released from isolation - 4,024
- Deaths - 69
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
