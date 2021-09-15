Heartland Votes
19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.; walk-in vaccine clinic Wednesday

The Perry County Health Department will be holding a walk-in vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 15.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, September 15.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 4
  • 13-17 years- 3
  • 18-64 years - 7
  • 65 and up - 5

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 163
  • Released from isolation - 4,024
  • Deaths - 69

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

