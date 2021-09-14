Heartland Votes
Wash U student takes apart 9/11 memorial

By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
St. Louis, Mo. (KFVS) - A video of Washington University of STL student is going viral after taking apart a 9/11 flag memorial.

Nathaniel Hope was on his morning walk when he saw a Washington University in STL student and Heartland native taking apart their 9/11 flag memorial.

He quickly took out his phone to show everyone what was happening.

“I knew the best thing to do, would be to record him so he’ll be held accountable, and allow the police to do their job by not saying anything to him,” said Hope.

Hope, is a sophomore at Wash U and member of the campus’s College Republicans, the organization responsible for the memorial.

Hope said the student took apart the Memorial in protest but he explained it left nothing but a bitter taste in mouths of many.

“I was disappointed when I saw one of my peers disturbing the monument dedicated to those who perished in the 9/11 attack,” said Hope.

Nick Rodriguez, president of Wash U College Republicans felt the same way.

He took it further and contacted news sources from there it went viral.

“Till to this day, I’m a little flabbergasted that took place because that was the most disgraceful thing I have ever experienced,” said Rodriguez.

“I want to make it very clear that, as an institution, we find the actions of this student to be reprehensible. The removal of the flags impeded the ability of individuals to commemorate the lives lost on 9/11 and to process the trauma of that day,” said Andrew Martin, The university’s Chancellor.

Hope said he’s glad something good came out of an incident.

“I would have changed nothing. I know that it important that it went viral because, now we’ll have change,” said Hope.

Close family source to the accused student says they currently have no comment. The student accused is currently not facing any charges.

The flag memorial is now back in place.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

