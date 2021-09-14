Heartland Votes
Advertisement

TikTok trend has students barking, dressing like dogs at NKY middle school

The school says it cannot allow the barking behavior.
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.(WEAU)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - It’s been a “ruff” start to the year at Camp Ernst Middle School in the Boone County School District.

A school spokesperson took to Facebook this week to sound off about students... barking.

The spokesperson notes an uptick in TikTok trends such as challenges that encourage kids to destroy soap dispensers in bathrooms.

This one, apparently, has students making “animal noises toward each other, specifically barking.”

The spokesperson also asks parents for help regarding clothing items the trend has inspired.

“We are noticing kids wearing items that are not school-appropriate such as collars (they do not appear to be choker necklaces), leather straps with spikes which can be a safety concern,” the spokesperson wrote.

The school says it cannot allow the barking behavior.

“We do not want to discourage or thwart our students creativity or individualism; we respect our students as individuals. However, we promote a safe and healthy culture where ALL kids feel comfortable. The well-being of our students and staff are our number one priority,” the spokesperson wrote.

Parents, We want to make you aware of some observations we have made this year regarding some behaviors and trends we...

Posted by Camp Ernst Middle School - CEMS - #CEMSBlazers on Sunday, September 12, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, Austin Mason was taken into custody in Butler...
Escaped Scott County, Mo. inmate taken into custody
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau
Four people from Texas are accused of stealing money from an ATM in southeast Missouri.
4 accused of stealing cash from Mo. ATM believed to be group members in nationwide thefts
A St. Louis Blues prospect was robbed on the Arch grounds Monday night.
St. Louis Blues prospect robbed at gunpoint on Arch grounds

Latest News

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, Austin Mason was taken into custody in Butler...
Escaped Scott County, Mo. inmate taken into custody
Mario Antonio Mason was taken into custody after an extensive search in Marshall County, Ky.
Man considered armed, dangerous arrested
As America reflects on the lives lost 20 years ago on 9/11, Heartland Muslim Americans are...
Members of Heartland Islamic Center reflect on 9/11
Grandparents gathered at the Union City Elementary School to enjoy a day with their grandkids.
Grandparents Day at Union City Elementary School
Marshall County is looking for a dangerous man that is armed.
Wanted man in Marshall County, Ky.