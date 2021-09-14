Stoddard Co. resident wins $100K on scratchers ticket

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Stoddard County resident recently won the top $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “50X Payout” Scratchers ticket.

The ticket was purchased at Wallis Petroleum on the 400 block of Kingshighway Street in Cape Girardeau.

According to the Missouri Lottery, so far this year, players in Stoddard County have won more than $5.9 million in lottery prizes and retailers have received more than $571,000 in commissions and bonuses.

In addition to player and retailer payouts, more than $516,000 in lottery proceeds have gone toward education programs in Stoddard County.

