Heartland Votes
St. Louis Blues prospect robbed at gunpoint on Arch grounds

A St. Louis Blues prospect was robbed on the Arch grounds Monday night.
A St. Louis Blues prospect was robbed on the Arch grounds Monday night.(WDBJ7)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A St. Louis Blues prospect was robbed on the Arch grounds Monday night.

The Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong released the following statement on Tuesday:

“The St. Louis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on the Arch grounds early Monday evening involving one of our organization’s prospects. Our player, who is in St. Louis for our rookie camp, is safe as local authorities work to apprehend the suspect. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Police told KMOV in St. Louis that the suspect ran up to a man and woman, pointed a gun at them and demanded their property just before 7:30 p.m.

They said the victims were not injured.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

