SIU hosts Dayton in home opener

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University will host Dayton for its home opener on Saturday, September 18.

The game starts at 6 p.m. at Saluki Stadium.

According to SIU, they are 3-2-1 lifetime vs. Dayton. The last meeting was a 38-16 SIU win on October 5, 1974.

The Salukis are 9-2 in Saluki Stadium home opening games. The stadium opened in 2010.

They are 61-37-7 all-time in home-opening games.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.