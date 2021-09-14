Sikeston, Mo. annual Cotton Carnival Parade

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Legion Post announced on Tuesday, September 14, that they will be hosting their annual Cotton Carnival Parade.

The parade will begin on Saturday, October 2, at 10 a.m.

According to the American Legion Post this year’s theme will be a Bicentennial Salute to the Show Me State through year 1821 to 2021.

They also said this is one of the largest parades in the Show Me State.

