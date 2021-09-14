Heartland Votes
Shot fired in two Cape Girardeau residences

On Monday, September 13, two residents called the Cape Girardeau Police about shots being fired...
On Monday, September 13, two residents called the Cape Girardeau Police about shots being fired in their area.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police reported on Monday, September 13, that shots were fired in two residential areas.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers were called to 2800 block of Whitener at 7:20 p.m. about shots being fired.

When officers arrived to the scene they noticed shell casings in the area but did not have a direct witness to the situation.

Cape Girardeau police say a residence was hit but no one was injured.

As the Cape Police was still investigating the Whitener area they received a call to 2000 block of Brink at 7:40 p.m. about shots being fired three to four times.

The officers found two bullet holes in a residents garage.

The police officers said they spoke with a witness that said they thought the shot were being fired from a dark colored 1990s passenger vehicle.

Cape Police are still investigating both scenes.

At this time there is no evidence to connect the two scenes.

