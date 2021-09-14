Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sen. Hawley honors fallen Mo. Marine

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) honored fallen Missouri Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz...
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) honored fallen Missouri Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz during a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday, September 14.(Source: U.S. Senate TV)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) honored fallen Missouri Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz during a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday, September 14.

Sen. Hawley is made the address to honor the life and service of Schmitz.

Schmitz, a Wentzville native, was among 13 U.S. service members killed last month in a deadly bombing at the Kabul airport.

In addition to recognizing Schmitz’s sacrifice, Hawley read all the names of Missouri service members killed in Afghanistan.

Hawley asked the Senate to reflect and pray for the fallen and the family members of those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving the U.S.

Also during his address on the Senate floor, Hawley demanded the resignation of President Joe Biden in the withdraw from Afghanistan.

“President Biden turned an orderly evacuation into a disaster,” said Hawley.

He also holds the president’s team, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sulivan, accountable for underestimating Afghanistan’s forces in holding the line ahead of the withdraw.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau
A video of a Washington University student removing thousands of flags on campus has gone...
Wash U responds to student seen removing 9/11 flags in viral video
Crews were on the scene on the Paducah riverfront on Monday afternoon, September 13.
Woman pulled from river in Paducah, crews continue looking for submerged car
Jacob K. Spradling, 22 of Murphysboro, was arrested for animal cruelty following an...
Man arrested for animal cruelty in Carbondale
At least 44 people reported feeling the 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Ridgely, Tenn. on Sunday...
Many report feeling small earthquake Sunday night

Latest News

John A. Logan College is offering a $200 incentive for fully vaccinated students.
JALC offers $200 incentive to fully vaccinated students
The Perry County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, September 14.
16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
A Stoddard County resident recently won the top $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “50X...
Stoddard Co. resident wins $100K on scratchers ticket
The City of Carbondale will be hosting an employment fair on Wednesday, September 29.
City of Carbondale to host employment fair