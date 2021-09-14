Sen. Hawley honors fallen Mo. Marine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) honored fallen Missouri Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz during a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday, September 14.

Sen. Hawley is made the address to honor the life and service of Schmitz.

Schmitz, a Wentzville native, was among 13 U.S. service members killed last month in a deadly bombing at the Kabul airport.

In addition to recognizing Schmitz’s sacrifice, Hawley read all the names of Missouri service members killed in Afghanistan.

Hawley asked the Senate to reflect and pray for the fallen and the family members of those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving the U.S.

Also during his address on the Senate floor, Hawley demanded the resignation of President Joe Biden in the withdraw from Afghanistan.

“President Biden turned an orderly evacuation into a disaster,” said Hawley.

He also holds the president’s team, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sulivan, accountable for underestimating Afghanistan’s forces in holding the line ahead of the withdraw.

