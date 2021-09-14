Heartland Votes
SEMO to play Mizzou on Saturday

Southeast Missouri State University will play its second road game when it takes on Mizzou on...
Southeast Missouri State University will play its second road game when it takes on Mizzou on Saturday, September 18.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will play its second road game when it takes on Mizzou on Saturday, September 18.

Kickoff is set of 11 a.m. at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium.

In-state schools Southeast Missouri and Missouri hook up for the fifth time in 2021. Currently, the Tigers lead 4-0.

Every game of the series has been played in Columbia.

According to SEMO, the Redhawks are 1-24 all-time against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents since they joined the NCAA Division I ranks in 1991.

Also, SEMO has faced three teams out of the Southeast Conference in its football history. It is a combined 0-7 in those matchups with a 0-4 record against Missouri.

