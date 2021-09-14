SEMO to play Mizzou on Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will play its second road game when it takes on Mizzou on Saturday, September 18.

Kickoff is set of 11 a.m. at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium.

In-state schools Southeast Missouri and Missouri hook up for the fifth time in 2021. Currently, the Tigers lead 4-0.

Every game of the series has been played in Columbia.

According to SEMO, the Redhawks are 1-24 all-time against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents since they joined the NCAA Division I ranks in 1991.

Also, SEMO has faced three teams out of the Southeast Conference in its football history. It is a combined 0-7 in those matchups with a 0-4 record against Missouri.

