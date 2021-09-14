Heartland Votes
Scattered storms possible tonight through tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are tracking a few isolated storms this evening but a larger area of showers and storms have develop to our north near a cold front. These showers and storms will head our way during the late evening and overnight hours. We are not expecting severe weather at this time but a few gusty winds could occur. Low temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 60s.

Wednesday we will start of with scattered showers ad storms. Our col front will sink into our southern counties by the afternoon hours. We will likely see a few isolated storms develop along this front. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

