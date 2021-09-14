Pinckneyville Community Hospital to ‘top out’ on construction

PINCNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Pinckneyville Community Hospital will hold a “Topping Out” ceremony on Thursday, September 23.

It will be at 3:30 p.m. at the construction site of the new Family Medical Center.

Hospital leaders say the “Topping Out” ceremony highlights the last steel beam of a construction project being lifted and put into place.

They said the beam will be at the hospital a week before the event for everyone to sign.

According to the hospital, the project includes a 19,222-square-foot facility that will include 33 exam rooms, three small procedure rooms, bigger nurse stations, offices and a new lobby.

Also, the new patient wing adds four more acute care patient rooms, which increases the hospital’s total bed count to 20.

Renovations include expanding the hospital’s existing rehab care department and emergency department.

According to the hospital, all departments will stay open during construction; however, there will be changes to parking areas and the entrances off Highway 154 as well as the hospital’s Main and Emergency Departments.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.