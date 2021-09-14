Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pinckneyville Community Hospital to ‘top out’ on construction

Pinckneyville Community Hospital leaders say the “Topping Out” ceremony highlights the last...
Pinckneyville Community Hospital leaders say the “Topping Out” ceremony highlights the last steel beam of a construction project being lifted and put into place.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINCNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Pinckneyville Community Hospital will hold a “Topping Out” ceremony on Thursday, September 23.

It will be at 3:30 p.m. at the construction site of the new Family Medical Center.

Hospital leaders say the “Topping Out” ceremony highlights the last steel beam of a construction project being lifted and put into place.

They said the beam will be at the hospital a week before the event for everyone to sign.

According to the hospital, the project includes a 19,222-square-foot facility that will include 33 exam rooms, three small procedure rooms, bigger nurse stations, offices and a new lobby.

Also, the new patient wing adds four more acute care patient rooms, which increases the hospital’s total bed count to 20.

Renovations include expanding the hospital’s existing rehab care department and emergency department.

According to the hospital, all departments will stay open during construction; however, there will be changes to parking areas and the entrances off Highway 154 as well as the hospital’s Main and Emergency Departments.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau
A video of a Washington University student removing thousands of flags on campus has gone...
Wash U responds to student seen removing 9/11 flags in viral video
Crews were on the scene on the Paducah riverfront on Monday afternoon, September 13.
Woman pulled from river in Paducah, crews continue looking for submerged car
Jacob K. Spradling, 22 of Murphysboro, was arrested for animal cruelty following an...
Man arrested for animal cruelty in Carbondale
At least 44 people reported feeling the 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Ridgely, Tenn. on Sunday...
Many report feeling small earthquake Sunday night

Latest News

Southeast Missouri State University will play its second road game when it takes on Mizzou on...
SEMO to play Mizzou on Saturday
The home opener starts at 6 p.m. at Saluki Stadium. (Source: SIU Salukis)
SIU hosts Dayton in home opener
The Royals announced they are promoting General Manager Dayton Moore to president of baseball...
KC Royals make 2 major promotions in their front office
On August 26, the governor announced a mandate requiring everyone in higher education to be...
JALC announces campus procedures for governor’s vaccine mandate