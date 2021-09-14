Heartland Votes
Officers looking for escaped inmate out of Scott County, Mo.

Austin Mason is wanted after escaping custody in Scott County, Mo.
Austin Mason is wanted after escaping custody in Scott County, Mo.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are looking for an escaped inmate.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, they were asked to help the Chaffee Police Department around 10:59 p.m. on Monday, September 13.

When deputies arrived to the Chaffee area, they were told the escaped inmate was identified as Austin Mason, 20.

They say he was in custody for numerous felony charges.

Mason was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts or pants.

According to the sheriff’s office, they believe he was picked up in Chaffee and taken to an unknown location.

They say he is known to frequent Poplar Bluff.

If you have any information regarding Mason’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 573-545-3525 or 573-471-3530, the Chaffee Police Department at 573-887-6911 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E headquarters at 573-840-9500.

