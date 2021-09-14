Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago

Jacqueline Hernandez hugging her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.(Clermont Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT, Fla. (Gray News) – A girl who was abducted as a child in 2007 has been reunited with her mother, 14 years later.

Jacqueline Hernandez was 6 years old when she was kidnapped and taken away from her family, said the Clermont Police Department in a Facebook post.

Hernandez, now 19, reached out to her mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, on social media.

She explained she was in Mexico and requested her mother meet her at the Point of Entry located at the border in Texas on Friday.

Vences-Salgado contacted law enforcement for assistance with this request, unsure if the claims or messages were true.

Several agencies worked together to confirm the 19-year-old was in fact Vences-Salgado’s daughter.

The mother and daughter hugged as Hernandez was successfully reunited with her mother for the first time since 2007.

“In this case, several agencies in different counties and states across the nation were able to create a force multiplier and aid in reuniting the victim with her mother after 14 years,” said Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau
A video of a Washington University student removing thousands of flags on campus has gone...
Wash U responds to student seen removing 9/11 flags in viral video
Crews were on the scene on the Paducah riverfront on Monday afternoon, September 13.
Woman pulled from river in Paducah, crews continue looking for submerged car
Jacob K. Spradling, 22 of Murphysboro, was arrested for animal cruelty following an...
Man arrested for animal cruelty in Carbondale
At least 44 people reported feeling the 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Ridgely, Tenn. on Sunday...
Many report feeling small earthquake Sunday night

Latest News

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) honored fallen Missouri Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz...
Sen. Hawley honors fallen Mo. Marine
John A. Logan College is offering a $200 incentive for fully vaccinated students.
JALC offers $200 incentive to fully vaccinated students
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights plead not guilty
Most breakthrough cases of COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization are among older adults and...
US COVID cases drop, deaths rise
California Gov. Gavin Newsom equated the recall vote with Trumpism in remarks Monday.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom