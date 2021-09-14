Mostly Sunny & Warm

This morning will start off calm and humid with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny skies will turn to partly cloudy in a few areas during the afternoon. A few isolated showers/storms possible, but most locations will remain dry today. High temperatures reaching the upper 80s by the afternoon with heat index values in the low 90s.

Early tonight through Wednesday morning, storms will move into the Heartland ahead of a cold front. Most activity should remain below severe limits, but there is a chance an isolated severe storm possible in our northern counties for damaging winds. The front will linger in our southern counties on Wednesday. Added cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures cooler, but it will remain humid.

Daily isolated chances of rain/storms will persist into the weekend. Temperatures will be heating back up into the upper 80s.

-Lisa

