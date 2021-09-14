Martin Police Officers awarded for saving a childs life

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Martin Police officers were awarded on Monday, September 13, for saving a childs life after being accidently shot.

According to the Martin Police Department officers responded on Monday, August 2, to Oakland Street about a child being shot accidently.

They said the investigation showed that the officers that responded took various measures and performed an emergency plan that played a role into saving the child life.

Martin officers provided life saving care for the child until he could be flown out by AirEvac.

The Martin officers were provided with life saving medals with a commendation letter from Chief Don Teal at a city board meeting.

The officers awarded were lieutenant John Cross, Patrol Officer Aaron Carter, Patrol Officer John Colt Fulcher and Patrol Officer Demarchio Lee.

Martin police said the child made a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.