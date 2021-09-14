Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Martin Police Officers awarded for saving a childs life

On Monday, September 13, four Martin Police officers were awarded at a city board meeting.
On Monday, September 13, four Martin Police officers were awarded at a city board meeting.(Martin Police Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Martin Police officers were awarded on Monday, September 13, for saving a childs life after being accidently shot.

According to the Martin Police Department officers responded on Monday, August 2, to Oakland Street about a child being shot accidently.

They said the investigation showed that the officers that responded took various measures and performed an emergency plan that played a role into saving the child life.

Martin officers provided life saving care for the child until he could be flown out by AirEvac.

The Martin officers were provided with life saving medals with a commendation letter from Chief Don Teal at a city board meeting.

The officers awarded were lieutenant John Cross, Patrol Officer Aaron Carter, Patrol Officer John Colt Fulcher and Patrol Officer Demarchio Lee.

Martin police said the child made a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
On Saturday, September 11, Tarius Lewis, 23, of Union City was found laying in a parking lot.
Murder investigation in Union City, Tenn.
Justin Davis is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Paducah early Sunday morning.
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Paducah, Ky.
Shalonda Sinks-Chappell passed away due to complications associated with COVID-19.
Charleston DPS communications officer passes away following COVID-19 complications
Jacob K. Spradling, 22 of Murphysboro, was arrested for animal cruelty following an...
Man arrested for animal cruelty in Carbondale

Latest News

Beginning October 1, parents who are unemployed, actively seeking employment and meet the CCAP...
Ill. to provide 3 months of childcare assistance for unemployed parents, relief funding to childcare providers
Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky currently ranks third in the nation for the highest number...
Gov. Beshear: Ky. ranks 3rd in nation for highest new daily COVID-19 cases per capita
On Monday, a new street sign was unveiled for Cameron Ponder Drive, named after Trooper Cameron...
Road dedicated in honor of fallen KSP trooper Cameron Ponder
Crews were on the scene on the Paducah riverfront on Monday afternoon, September 13.
Woman pulled from river in Paducah, crews continue looking for submerged car