Man convicted of child molestation in Stoddard Co.
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was convicted of child molestation on Monday, September 13.
According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, the jury found David Ryan Troyer, Jr. guilty of first-degree child molestation.
He was convicted of criminal sexual contact with a 2-year-old child.
Troyer’s sentencing was scheduled for November 3. He faces a possible life sentence.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.