Man convicted of child molestation in Stoddard Co.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was convicted of child molestation on Monday, September 13.

According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, the jury found David Ryan Troyer, Jr. guilty of first-degree child molestation.

He was convicted of criminal sexual contact with a 2-year-old child.

Troyer’s sentencing was scheduled for November 3. He faces a possible life sentence.

