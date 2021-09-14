Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man convicted of child molestation in Stoddard Co.

David Troyer, Jr. was convicted of criminal sexual contact with a 2-year-old child.
David Troyer, Jr. was convicted of criminal sexual contact with a 2-year-old child.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was convicted of child molestation on Monday, September 13.

According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, the jury found David Ryan Troyer, Jr. guilty of first-degree child molestation.

He was convicted of criminal sexual contact with a 2-year-old child.

Troyer’s sentencing was scheduled for November 3. He faces a possible life sentence.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau
A video of a Washington University student removing thousands of flags on campus has gone...
Wash U responds to student seen removing 9/11 flags in viral video
Crews were on the scene on the Paducah riverfront on Monday afternoon, September 13.
Woman pulled from river in Paducah, crews continue looking for submerged car
Jacob K. Spradling, 22 of Murphysboro, was arrested for animal cruelty following an...
Man arrested for animal cruelty in Carbondale
At least 44 people reported feeling the 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Ridgely, Tenn. on Sunday...
Many report feeling small earthquake Sunday night

Latest News

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) honored fallen Missouri Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz...
Sen. Hawley honors fallen Mo. Marine
John A. Logan College is offering a $200 incentive for fully vaccinated students.
JALC offers $200 incentive to fully vaccinated students
The Perry County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, September 14.
16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
A Stoddard County resident recently won the top $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “50X...
Stoddard Co. resident wins $100K on scratchers ticket