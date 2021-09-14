Heartland Votes
Advertisement

KC Royals make 2 major promotions in their front office

The Royals announced they are promoting General Manager Dayton Moore to president of baseball...
The Royals announced they are promoting General Manager Dayton Moore to president of baseball operations and J.J. Picollo, currently the assistant general manager/player personnel, to general manager.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Royals made two major promotions in their front office for 2022.

During a news conference on Tuesday, September 14, Royals Chairman/CEO John Sherman announced they were promoting General Manager Dayton Moore to president of baseball operations and J.J. Picollo, currently the assistant general manager/player personnel, to general manager.

According to the Royals, Moore is in his 15th full season with the team after being named general manager on May 30, 2006.

He led the Royals to back-to-back World Series appearances and won the 2015 World Series.

Picollo will become the seventh general manager in Royals history.

He’s in his seventh season in his current role, a position he was promoted to in 2015. He previously served as the Royals’ assistant general manager/scouting and player development, and he joined the Royals front office in 2006 as the director of player development.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau
A video of a Washington University student removing thousands of flags on campus has gone...
Wash U responds to student seen removing 9/11 flags in viral video
Crews were on the scene on the Paducah riverfront on Monday afternoon, September 13.
Woman pulled from river in Paducah, crews continue looking for submerged car
Jacob K. Spradling, 22 of Murphysboro, was arrested for animal cruelty following an...
Man arrested for animal cruelty in Carbondale
At least 44 people reported feeling the 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Ridgely, Tenn. on Sunday...
Many report feeling small earthquake Sunday night

Latest News

Southeast Missouri State University will play its second road game when it takes on Mizzou on...
SEMO to play Mizzou on Saturday
The home opener starts at 6 p.m. at Saluki Stadium. (Source: SIU Salukis)
SIU hosts Dayton in home opener
A St. Louis Blues prospect was robbed on the Arch grounds Monday night.
St. Louis Blues prospect robbed at gunpoint on Arch grounds
Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 9/13.
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 9/13