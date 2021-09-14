KC Royals make 2 major promotions in their front office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Royals made two major promotions in their front office for 2022.

During a news conference on Tuesday, September 14, Royals Chairman/CEO John Sherman announced they were promoting General Manager Dayton Moore to president of baseball operations and J.J. Picollo, currently the assistant general manager/player personnel, to general manager.

According to the Royals, Moore is in his 15th full season with the team after being named general manager on May 30, 2006.

He led the Royals to back-to-back World Series appearances and won the 2015 World Series.

Picollo will become the seventh general manager in Royals history.

He’s in his seventh season in his current role, a position he was promoted to in 2015. He previously served as the Royals’ assistant general manager/scouting and player development, and he joined the Royals front office in 2006 as the director of player development.

