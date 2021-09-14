Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ begins season with already-ousted Richards

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The very brief Mike Richards era on “Jeopardy!” began on Monday as the beleaguered game show dealt with the embarrassment of opening its 38th season with a host that its fans already know is toast.

Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek’s replacement on Aug. 20, and was ousted as the show’s executive producer a week and a half later, after it was discovered podcasts he had made in 2013 and 2014 contained demeaning remarks about women and minorities.

His selection as host by Sony Pictures Television after a lengthy run of tryouts by other personalities was already unpopular with fans before the old podcasts surfaced.

His ouster came after he had completed a week’s worth of taping shows for the new season, and Sony couldn’t redo them without affecting the game’s integrity.

Richards was introduced as host Monday by a downcast-sounding announcer, Johnny Gilbert. Not a word was mentioned of his status as Trebek’s replacement; if it had been originally, it was cut out.

Before he was introduced, it was noted that Trebek’s widow and children had been on hand for the stage’s dedication to its old host, who died of cancer last October.

“For the first time on the Alex Trebek stage, let’s play ‘Jeopardy!,” Richards said.

In keeping with Trebek’s tradition — he considered the game and its players the star — Richards generally took a backseat to the action.

The show is in the midst of an historic run by Matt Amodio, a Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut. He won his 19th straight game on Monday, increasing his total winnings to $642,601, behind only Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer.

Amodio made quick work of competitors Amde Mengistu of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Gabbie Kim, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, winning $67,800 on Monday.

“Jeopardy!” next week will bring actress Mayim Bialik back as guest host before beginning another series of tryouts for Trebek’s permanent replacement.

The Richards era will end after five shows. Trebek, who began in 1984, totaled more than 8,200.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video of a Washington University student removing thousands of flags on campus has gone...
Wash U responds to student seen removing 9/11 flags in viral video
Jacob K. Spradling, 22 of Murphysboro, was arrested for animal cruelty following an...
Man arrested for animal cruelty in Carbondale
At least 44 people reported feeling the 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Ridgely, Tenn. on Sunday...
Many report feeling small earthquake Sunday night
Crews were on the scene on the Paducah riverfront on Monday afternoon, September 13.
Woman pulled from river in Paducah, crews continue looking for submerged car
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
BART officials are investigating after a woman was killed by a train at a San Francisco...
Woman dragged, killed by commuter train
President Joe Biden stumped California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in Long Beach, Calif.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wore a dress that read 'Tax the Rich' to the Met Gala on...
Rep. AOC wears ‘Tax the Rich’ dress to Met Gala