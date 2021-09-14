JALC offers $200 incentive to fully vaccinated students

Heartland Votes
John A. Logan College is offering a $200 incentive for fully vaccinated students.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College is offering a $200 incentive for fully vaccinated students.

Any current student enrolled in three credit hours for the fall 2021 term can complete a form and provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in the library.

Students can choose to have the money applied to their student account, distributed via direct deposit, on a reloadable debit card or by check.

The deadline to submit information is Friday, November 19.

The vaccine incentive program forms will be available, and photo IDs will be taken in the John A. Logan College Library on Tuesday, September 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. As well as Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 16 from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

After Sept. 15, students can provide information to the Human Resource Office C116.

You can find more information on the JALC website.

According to Vice President for Business Services Stacy Buckingham, Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury can be used to pay for the vaccine incentive program.

“We began planning to offer this program from the Higher Education Relief Funds early in the semester as an option to encourage our students to get vaccinated against COVID19,” said Buckingham. “Because this is a public health emergency, we are allowed to use a portion of these funds for this program.”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker recently announced a mandate requiring all higher education students in the state to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

