JALC announces campus procedures for governor’s vaccine mandate

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders at John A. Logan College announced campus procedures to comply with Governor JB Pritzker’s mandate.

On August 26, the governor announced a mandate requiring everyone in higher education to be vaccinated or tested weekly to attend college or university in Illinois. The mandate is scheduled to go into effect on September 20.

“Our staff has worked diligently to meet the requirement of the mandate,” said College President Dr. Kirk Overstreet. “We have a plan in place to test those that are not vaccinated and to help those that are vaccinated to enter campus efficiently.”

According to Overstreet, staff and students that have received the COVID-19 vaccination will have a “Fast Pass” ID made.

With this ID, they can enter campus at two locations, Greenbriar or Mary Logan Road. There will be a Fast Pass ID check-in station at both locations. They said having the Fast Pass ID will give them quick access to campus.

For students and staff that are not COVID-19 vaccinated, the college will have an outdoor COVID-19 testing Center in Parking Lot A at the Greenbriar entrance beginning September 20, on Mondays and Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

After completing testing, students and staff will be given a pass for the week. With the pass, they can use the Fast Pass entrances for the remainder of the week.

According to Overstreet, JALC plans to provide SHIELD saliva testing. Those who test will be asked to sign a COVID-19 Testing authorization form at the time of their first test. Failure to sign the authorization form will result in not being permitted to remain on campus.

Those attending Extension Centers in Du Quoin and West Frankfort will need to come to the main campus for a test or contact their local health department for testing.

If you choose to use outside testing, you will need to show a negative test at the outdoor COVID-19 Testing Center.

You can contact your local health department to obtain a list of testing locations.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and willingness to move the College forward,” said Overstreet. “This strengthens our chances of remaining face-to-face for classes and other essential College functions. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that continues.”

College officials also announced an incentive program through the Higher Education Relief Fund to provide COVID-19 fully vaccinated students with $200.

