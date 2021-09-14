Heartland Votes
IDPH reports 0 staffed ICU bed available in southern Ill.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced there are zero staffed ICU beds available in...
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced there are zero staffed ICU beds available in Region 5, which includes many counties in the Heartland.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported zero staffed ICU beds available in Region 5.

This region includes many counties in the Heartland.

The department said there are 212 ventilators available out of 261.

As of Tuesday, September 14, IDPH reported a total of 1,578,198 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 24,407 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity was 4.5 percent.

A total of 14,218,536 vaccines have been administered in the state.

