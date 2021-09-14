Heartland Votes
Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 23 new cases of COVID-19

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 13.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 13.

The newly reported cases include:

On Friday, September 10, three individuals caught COVID-19:

  • 1 female child
  • 1 male in his 40s
  • 1 male in his 50s

On Saturday, September 11, 11 individuals caught COVID-19:

  • 1 female child
  • 1 male child
  • 2 females in their teens
  • 4 male in their teens
  • 1 female in her 20s
  • 1 male in his 20s
  • 1 male in his 80s

On Sunday, September 12, three individuals caught COVID-19:

  • 1 male child
  • 1 male in his teens
  • 1 female in her 30s

On Monday, September 13, six individuals caught COVID-19:

  • 1 male infant
  • 1 male in his 20s
  • 1 female in her 50s
  • 1 male in his 50s
  • 1 male in his 60s
  • 1 female in her 70s

According to the health department, there have been 1, 216 total cases in the county and 20 deaths.

They said, currently, 36 people are isolated at home and two people are hospitalized.

