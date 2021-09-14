Heartland Votes
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Florida K-9s shot in confrontations between deputies and carjacking suspect

By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTONA, Fla. (Gray News) - Two K-9s are recovering after shootings between law enforcement and an armed carjacking suspect that was captured on a deputy’s body camera, officials said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, 21-year-old Shedrick Singleton Jr., injured the dogs in separate shootings about two hours apart early Saturday morning.

Deputies started their search for Singleton after a Lyft driver reported a carjacking late Friday night. They found the vehicle just after midnight Saturday and tried to stop a suspect, who ran into the woods.

The sheriff’s office said Singleton shot the first K-9, Ax, during the initial pursuit. Ax ran out of the wooded area with a gunshot wound to the face.

Deputies spotted Singleton leaving the wood line about 90 minutes later, and they exchanged gunfire with the suspect. This is when K-9 Endo suffered injuries to his paw and chin.

Singleton was shot during the second confrontation, and he suffered life-threatening injuries. He faces charges of armed carjacking and use of a deadly weapon against a police K-9.

“There is no doubt that K-9 Ax and K-9 Endo took bullets that were meant for my deputies,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “If the deputies would have gone into the woods, the first person to come in contact with Singleton, without a doubt, would have been shot.”

The sheriff’s office released a video on Facebook showing the moment where one of the K-9s was shot. The deputy rushed the dog to a veterinary hospital right after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau
A video of a Washington University student removing thousands of flags on campus has gone...
Wash U responds to student seen removing 9/11 flags in viral video
Crews were on the scene on the Paducah riverfront on Monday afternoon, September 13.
Woman pulled from river in Paducah, crews continue looking for submerged car
Jacob K. Spradling, 22 of Murphysboro, was arrested for animal cruelty following an...
Man arrested for animal cruelty in Carbondale
At least 44 people reported feeling the 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Ridgely, Tenn. on Sunday...
Many report feeling small earthquake Sunday night

Latest News

A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York on Tuesday from forcing medical...
Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state
The young driver eventually drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.
RAW: 12-year-old leads deputies on pursuit
Hawaii health leaders have confirmed the state's first maternal death related to COVID-19.
Pregnant woman hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying