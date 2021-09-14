Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 137 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 137 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 14,
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 104
- Total cases - 11,249
- Total deaths - 143
Franklin County:
- New cases - 33
- Total cases - 6,709
- New deaths - 1
- Total deaths - 86
