Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 137 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 137 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 14,

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

New cases - 104

Total cases - 11,249

Total deaths - 143

Franklin County:

New cases - 33

Total cases - 6,709

New deaths - 1

Total deaths - 86

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.