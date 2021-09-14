Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 137 new cases of COVID-19

On Tuesday, September 14, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 137 new...
On Tuesday, September 14, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 137 new cases of COVID-19.(unsplash.com)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 137 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 14,

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 104
  • Total cases - 11,249
  • Total deaths - 143

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 33
  • Total cases - 6,709
  • New deaths - 1
  • Total deaths - 86

