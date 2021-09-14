5 championship trophies to be displayed in Mo. Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced on Tuesday, September 14, his arrangement for the multiple championship trophies to be on display at the State Capitol Rotunda during the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade and Ball.

According to Governor Parson, the public will be able to take photos of the trophies on Saturday, September 18, at 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The championship trophies on display include:

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl IV & LIV Trophies

St. Louis Rams Super Bowl XXXIV Trophy

Kansas City Royals World Series Trophies - 2015 and 1985

St. Louis Cardinals World Series Trophies 4 of 11 Titles - 1967, 1982, 2006 and 2011

St. Louis Blues 2019 Stanley Cup Replica Trophy

“We are proud of all our professional sports teams, past and present, who have won these championships for Missouri fans,” Governor Parson said. “Never before have these trophies all been in one location at the same time, and it is not likely that they will be again. So, we hope Missourians from all across the state will join us in Jefferson City this coming Saturday for the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade and Ball to take advantage of this historic opportunity.”

Governor Parson and his wife are hosting a Bicentennial Inaugural Parade on Saturday, September 18, at 10 a.m. in Jefferson City.

They will also be hosting a Bicentennial Inaugural Ball on Saturday, September 18, at 5 p.m. in Jefferson City.

Governor Parson said he is inviting all Missourians to join him and his wife in celebrating the swearing in of Missouri’s statewide elected officials.

For anyone planning to attend the Bicentennial Inaugural Ball please RSVP.

The Missouri State Capitol will also feature the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt, Missouri State Parks Quilt and Missouri Bicentennial Mural on display on Saturday, September 18, at 8 a.m. to 2 :30 p.m.

