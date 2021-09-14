Heartland Votes
First Alert: Mostly sunny, warm afternoon with showers, storms possible

Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will turn to partly cloudy in a few areas.
Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will turn to partly cloudy in a few areas.(Source: cNews/William Foeste)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will turn to partly cloudy in a few areas.

Isolated showers and storms are possible, but most areas will remain dry today.

It will be muggy and warm with highs in the upper 80s, but it will feel like the low 90s.

Early tonight through Wednesday morning, storms will move into the Heartland ahead of a cold front.

Severe weather is not likely, but there is a chance for an isolated severe storm in our northern counties. The main threat would be damaging winds.

The front will linger in our southern counties on Wednesday.

Clouds and rain will keep temperatures cooler, but it will remain humid.

There will be daily chances for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm into the weekend and afternoon highs will be heating back up into the upper 80s.

