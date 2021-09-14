Heartland Votes
City of Carbondale to host employment fair

The City of Carbondale will be hosting an employment fair on Wednesday, September 29.
The City of Carbondale will be hosting an employment fair on Wednesday, September 29.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will be hosting an employment fair on Wednesday, September 29.

The event will be held at the Carbondale Civic Center form 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Masks will be required inside of the venue.

The fair is open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally, bring multiple copies of their resume and to also bring a state ID.

The city said there will be employers from various fields in the community to speak with.

The City of Carbondale teamed up with Carbondale Main Street, Man-Tra-Con, the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce to hold the fair.

