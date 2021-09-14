Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Co. Jail gets security upgrades

Employees will use key cards to access doors throughout the facility.
Employees will use key cards to access doors throughout the facility.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A security upgrade was approved for the county jail in Jackson.

Employees will soon go from using keys to identification cards to access rooms throughout the facility.

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said she is currently waiting to hear back from the local contractor to start the work.

“The bid was put out,” she said. “We had one bid. We accepted the bid with the county commission yesterday.”

She said an upgraded facility will give employees faster access to where they need to go.

“If they happen to be in another part of the building, and something happens on the opposite side, their timing to get to the other side of the building is going to be quicker. And it streamlines us not having to issue actual hard keys out to different employees,” she said.

Which Dickerson said can be a problem when employees no longer work there.

“And instead of having to have a new key cut, now we can just deactivate the card. And even if they still have the card, they can’t access the building,” she said.

Once complete, 14 doors throughout the facility will have key card access.

The total cost of the project is around $27,000.

“It’s a building upgrade, a building repair, so we’re going to go ahead and do that line item in our budget,” Sheriff Dickerson said as she works to run the facility as best she can.

“I’m trying to do everything I can to improve the building security for both my staff and for the inmates,” she said. “Trying to upgrade the building, keep the building in line of what we need as we go forward into the future.”

The security upgrade throughout the jail should be complete within the next couple of months.

