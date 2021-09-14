Heartland Votes
Cape Broadway Theatre needs to be repaired in 90 days

Cape Broadway Theatre has 90 days to be repaired
Cape Broadway Theatre has 90 days to be repaired
By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, September 13, a building supervisor granted Cape Girardeau’s Broadway Theatre 90 days to make repairs to comply with city code.

“I really wanna save this theatre and keep it a part of Cape Girardeau’s history,” said Suzanne Hightower, President of the Cape Broadway Theatre.

Attorney Steve Southard, the building supervisor, spoke with Hightower about the 90-day extension during a hearing.

“There was not an order issued to demolish the property at this time, so what that does is it gives them the ability for the next 90 days to work on that, to try to bring it to code,” said Southard.

So far, Hightower said a structural engineer and contractors looked at the building and workers analyzed the mortar.

“It does appear that there is progress being made toward repairing the building and steps are being taken toward that,” said Southard.

“In an ideal world, we raise enough money that we can bring in the contractors and get the building stabilized, and that gives us more time and keeps the building safe,” said Hightower.

Hightower said the building has potential and she’s hopeful for its future.

She said fundraising is key right now and the project’s first phase will cost between 150,000 to 300,000 dollars.

“We really need everybody to join in and be excited about this. It’s going to be beautiful when it’s done,” said Hightower .

If the theatre is not repaired in the next 90 days, Southard said Hightower can discuss her progress with city leaders and ask for an extension.

