Annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest announced their return on Tuesday, September 14.

The fest will be on Saturday, October 9, at 4 p.m. at the Riverside Park.

The advance general admission tickets are available for $35 and same day tickets are $45.

There will be food vendors, games and entertainment at the event.

Also present at the fest they will have local homebrew clubs and craft beer from around the region.

According to the organizers they say proceeds from the Brew Fest will help benefit Revitalize 62966.

Revitalize 62966 is a non profit organization that makes improvements and creates economic opportunities in the Murphysboro community.

“Revitalize 62966 is excited to bring back the Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest this year and continue this long-standing tradition. Planning started months ago, and with the help of volunteers, we’re sure the 2021 Brew Fest is going to be a great one,” said Molly Blew with Revitalize 62966.

If you want to purchase a ticket or sign up as a volunteer visit the website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.