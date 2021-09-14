4 accused of stealing cash from Mo. ATM believed to be group members in nationwide thefts

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DESLOGE, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people from Texas are accused of stealing money from an ATM in southeast Missouri.

Law enforcement said they believe the four suspects are members of an organized criminal enterprise operating out of Houston, Texas and responsible for similar ATM thefts nationwide.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects used a Ford F-250 to break into an ATM at Belgrade State Bank in Desloge, Mo. just after 3 a.m.

The suspects removed the cash boxes from the ATM and then left the scene, abandoning the Ford about a block away. They then left the area in a white Nissan Altima.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Nissan was found going northbound on U.S. 67 and was stopped by Bonne Terre police.

After a short stand-off, the suspects were arrested without incident.

Deputies say the cash from the ATM was recovered from the Nissan.

All suspects are being held at the St. Francois County Adult Detention Center in Farmington without bond. They are facing charges of felony theft.

The Desloge Police Department, Bonne Terre Police Department, Texas DPS and FBI St. Louis Division assisted with the investigation.

