16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, September 14.
The newly reported cases are:
- 0-12 years - 3
- 13-17 years- 1
- 18-64 years - 12
- 65 and up - 0
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 165
- Released from isolation - 4,003
- Deaths - 69
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 15.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
