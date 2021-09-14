Heartland Votes
Advertisement

16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, September 14.
The Perry County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, September 14.(KBTX)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, September 14.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 3
  • 13-17 years- 1
  • 18-64 years - 12
  • 65 and up - 0

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 165
  • Released from isolation - 4,003
  • Deaths - 69

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 15.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau
A video of a Washington University student removing thousands of flags on campus has gone...
Wash U responds to student seen removing 9/11 flags in viral video
Crews were on the scene on the Paducah riverfront on Monday afternoon, September 13.
Woman pulled from river in Paducah, crews continue looking for submerged car
Jacob K. Spradling, 22 of Murphysboro, was arrested for animal cruelty following an...
Man arrested for animal cruelty in Carbondale
At least 44 people reported feeling the 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Ridgely, Tenn. on Sunday...
Many report feeling small earthquake Sunday night

Latest News

John A. Logan College is offering a $200 incentive for fully vaccinated students.
JALC offers $200 incentive to fully vaccinated students
Beginning October 1, parents who are unemployed, actively seeking employment and meet the CCAP...
Ill. to provide 3 months of childcare assistance for unemployed parents, relief funding to childcare providers
The Hamilton County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 13.
Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 23 new cases of COVID-19
Dr. Richard Logan hosts vaccination clinics for the public in Mississippi County, Mo.
Pharmacist hosts educational clinics to try to slow COVID-19 surge in Mississippi Co., Mo.