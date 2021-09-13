Heartland Votes
Women for Change to hold ‘semi-person’ event

Women for Change in Carbondale will hold their 5th Annual Big Event in a ‘semi-person’ format this year.(Source: Women for Change)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Women for Change in Carbondale will hold their 5th Annual Big Event in a ‘semi-person’ format this year.

Organizers said the event on Saturday, September 18 will be a drive-in, drive-by and drive-through celebration to make everyone feel safe as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

The Big Event will start with a unity motorcade parade march from Rockhill Baptist Church to Attucks Park. Lineup for the motorcade parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. From the Rockhill Baptist Church the route will continue on North Marion Street to East Willow Street, past the Eurma C. Hayes Center to Attucks Park on North Wall and E. Willow. Participants are welcome to join the procession at any leg of the parade.

When the motorcade reaches Attucks Park, snacks and information grab-and-go bags will be given curbside to participants.

Organizers said the theme for this year’s event is “a common union for diversity, inclusion, equity, equality and justice.”

