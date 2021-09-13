Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Woman injured in shooting in Caruthersville

Caruthersville Police report that some sort of fight on Friday, September 10 led to a shooting...
Caruthersville Police report that some sort of fight on Friday, September 10 led to a shooting that injured a woman.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police report that some sort of fight on Friday, September 10 led to a shooting that injured a woman.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds.

She was transported for medical treatment.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Kendrickus Reed.

He was located and arrested for assault first degree.

Reed was booked into the Pemiscot County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
On Saturday, September 11, Tarius Lewis, 23, of Union City was found laying in a parking lot.
Murder investigation in Union City, Tenn.
Justin Davis is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Paducah early Sunday morning.
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Paducah, Ky.
Shalonda Sinks-Chappell passed away due to complications associated with COVID-19.
Charleston DPS communications officer passes away following COVID-19 complications
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

Latest News

Shalonda Sinks-Chappell passed away due to complications associated with COVID-19.
Charleston DPS communications officer passes away following COVID-19 complications
Murder investigation underway in Union City, Tenn.
Murder investigation underway in Union City, Tenn.
Dozens report feeling small earthquake Sunday night
Dozens report feeling small earthquake Sunday night
Charleston DPS mourns loss of communications officer
Charleston DPS mourns loss of communications officer