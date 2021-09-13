Woman injured in shooting in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police report that some sort of fight on Friday, September 10 led to a shooting that injured a woman.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds.

She was transported for medical treatment.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Kendrickus Reed.

He was located and arrested for assault first degree.

Reed was booked into the Pemiscot County Jail without bond.

