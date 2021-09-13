Wash U responds to student seen removing 9/11 flags in viral video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com/CBS) – A video of a Washington University student removing thousands of flags on campus has gone viral, attracting national attention.

Student Mackenzie Manofsky told News 4 members of the campus’ College Republican groups placed 2,977 flags on the lawn of Mudd Field for a Sept. 11 tribute Friday. The following day, a male student was seen collecting the flags and placing them into a bag. In a viral video, the unidentified student was seen carrying 4-5 large bags as someone confronted him. According to Manofsky, the student left before Washington University Police arrived, but the bags were later found. Manofsky claims anti-police phrases were written on the flags.

Within four hours, all the 2,977 flags were replanted.

“When we recovered the bags, the flags inside was in similar condition to how they were before (a few had broken poles, probably from being taken out of the ground so quickly, but mostly unnoticeable),” Manofsky described.

Hours later, the student released a statement on social media saying he “had no intention of removing the flags from the Mudd Field area, and my full protest did not have the chance to be actualized. My planned protest was to place the bags of flags on Mudd Field, along with various statistics explaining the human cost of 9/11 in the past 20 years. On the sides of the bags, some writing may be visible, but the full statement was not outlined at the time of the video.”

He later denied damaging the display, saying he “did not deface, destroy, damage, nor steal any flags, nor did I interfere with any registered event time. I assert that I did not violate any University Code of Conduct policy, though the conduct process is undergoing.”

Washington University Executive Director Susan McGinn said the university condemns the student’s actions and the incident will be reviewed according to normal student conduct protocols.

“We were disappointed to learn about the disruption to the 9/11 display on Mudd Field. The actions surrounding this incident were not on behalf of the university or a university-sponsored organization,” the statement reads. “We value freedom of expression in all forms and will work to ensure that all students are able to express their points of view through appropriate channels without disrupting the rights of others to show support for causes they care about. This is a critical component of our core values and we are committed to facilitating free speech on our campus.”

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.