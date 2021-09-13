Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 75 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, September 13.
The health department also reported 66 newly recovered cases.
As of Monday, there were 9,429 cumulative total cases in the Southern Seven region, and 122 total deaths.
The region includes Union, Alexander, Pulaski, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Hardin Counties.
