SEMO District Fair’s impact on local businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As folks are excited for the return of the SEMO District fair, one restaurant worker explained they are seeing more customers from out of town, but business is still slower than usual.

“It does tend to take away on days like Sunday,” Joy Brooker, social media director for Ebb and Flow, said.

She said the restaurant usually sees fewer local customers when big events come in town. Despite to the change, she says it’s not all bad.

“As far as it slowing down it’s been slight but it hasn’t been devastating by any means... I think for us its brought people in that don’t live here,” Brooker said.

Local businesses are seeing more local customers at the fair and not in their seats, but instead visitors and tourist are making their way in.

“We’ve had people coming from Memphis, people from Southern Illinois, from Kentucky, from Nashville,” Brooker said.

Seb Pense travelled from Carbondale to Cape. He said he expected downtown to be a lot busier.

“The streets just don’t seem to have that many people on them. I see cares but I don’t see the people,” Pense said.

Anthony Parker traveled from Chicago. He taking advantage of the space downtown to get out and see more of Cape Girardeau.

“I like to get around more in Cape, walk around more and get good exercise, I need it,” Parker said.

Brooker said she’s excited to see who else the fair brings into town.

“It’s bringing awareness to Cape, and to downtown Cape, and just how rich it is,” Brooker said.

