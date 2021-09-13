Road dedicated in honor of fallen KSP trooper Cameron Ponder

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Elizabethtown hosted a dedication to a hometown Kentucky State Trooper killed in the line of duty.

On Monday, a new street sign was unveiled for Cameron Ponder Drive, named after Trooper Cameron Ponder, a North Hardin High School alum who was killed six years ago.

The road, leading from East Hardin Middle School to KSP Post 4, was announced to be named in honor of Ponder back in 2020.

During Monday morning’s dedication, Kentucky State troopers and Ponder’s family gathered at the new road sign to remember Ponder and honor his legacy.

Ponder was killed during a high-speed pursuit in Lyon County on September 13, 2015. During the chase, the suspect, Joseph Thomas Johnson-Shanks, slammed on his brakes and caused Ponder to crash into his vehicle.

Johnson-Shanks then fired 11 shots into Ponder’s vehicle and took off. Ponder was sent to the hospital where he later died.

Police later found Johnson-Shanks in a wooded area and instructed him to put down a weapon after pointing it at officers. After not complying, a special response team fired at Johnson-Shanks, who was taken to the hospital and died due to his injuries.

Ponder was a native to Rineyville, Kentucky, who graduated from KSP Training Academy in 2015 and was stationed at Post 1 in Mayfield.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.